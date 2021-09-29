President says he is outraged at postponement against Bahia: “Ceará was more harmed than all” | supper

After the meeting of Serie A clubs from the public back to the stadium, the game between Bahia and Ceará, which would be on Saturday (2), was postponed. After the decision, the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, showed indignation. The Bahian team will not be able to act with the public by decision of the Bahia government.
– I was outraged at the meeting. I was always supportive of everyone and they postponed the game between Ceará and Bahia. It was selfishness. This ended up harming Ceará. The game with Palmeiras has already been postponed, and the games with Internacional and Atlético can be postponed as well. We have always been active for the return of the public, articulating with the State Government and Federation, but no one was solidary with Ceará – he said, in an interview with Rádio Verdes Mares.
The club must go 19 days without taking the field for Serie A, with a few games accumulated in the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals.
– Ceará was the most affected of all. With this game put forward, and if they postpone the games with Inter and Atlético because of the calls, there will be four games postponed in total, with two weeks to play and strangling our schedule. We would enter a marathon of games that we could not imagine entering – concludes.