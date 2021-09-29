Prevent Senior’s Physicians Lawyer Rebutts Senator Pomonarist

The Pocket Senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) had a disagreement with the lawyer Bruna Morato, who defends 12 doctors who work or worked at the Prevent Senior health care provider, suspected of defrauding death certificates and omitting covid-19 as a cause of the death of patients, during the CPI session of Covid held this afternoon. The beginning of the discussion took place because, for Rogério, who should be present in the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission were the doctors, not the lawyer.

The witnesses who could collaborate with the CPI would be these doctors, not the doctors’ lawyer.”

Marcos Rogério, senator

The lawyer then asked to speak and countered the senator. “Mister, Marcos Rogério, I would like to clarify some points that you do not seem to know: at first, you are not aware of the prerogatives. I am here because I have the right to be here. I am here to defend the rights of my clients. the lawyer’s social function, you shouldn’t be here asking me,” she countered.

Afterwards, Rogério laughed in a mocking tone and stated: “It’s the first time I’ve seen a witness with a power of attorney.”

This dishonesty, this inelegantness, that you and others [senadores] have in an attempt to disqualify the complaint only shows that you do not have any technical condition to try to contest the facts”

Bruna Morato, lawyer

Then Senator Alessandro Vieira (SE), leader of Citizenship in the House, told his DEM colleague. “Your embarrassment here exceeds any limit. Stop being embarrassed: the figure of the indirect witness is evident, senator.”

The CPI rapporteur, senator Randolde Rodrigues (Rede-AP) even called Marcos Rogério a “machista”, while his colleague tried to prevent the lawyer from concluding his speech. The ruling parliamentarian reacted: “No sexism, Randolfe, no sexism,” he said.

Senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) Image: Leopoldo Silva/Senate Agency

Last week, senator Simone Tebet was called “uncontrolled” by minister Wagner Rosário, of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), who later apologized.

The machismo episode was not the first in the CPI. In May, for example, senator Leila Lopes (PSB-DF) heard from Marcos Rogério that she “was nervous” when the parliamentarian questioned Fábio Wajngarten, former secretary of Communication in the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Dossier, accusations and scandal

THE Prevent Senior, which is already the target of investigations by the Public Ministry, the Civil Police and the CPI of Covid, is accused of allegedly pressuring its registered doctors to treat patients with “kit covid” such as hydroxychloroquine, which has no proven efficacy against covid-19.

She is also suspected of having conducted a study of hydroxychloroquine in treating the disease without notifying patients or their relatives. Such a study would have omitted patient deaths, influencing the result to give the impression that the drug would be effective.

Attorney General Mario Sarrubbo created a kind of task force to investigate allegations against the Prevent Senior.

Faced with the accusations, the company has been arguing that there was no direct guidance for the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine because doctors are free to prescribe the drug they deem most appropriate for each patient.

The company also denies that it has tampered with any clinical studies. It is suspected that patients who died as a result of covid had their death certificates issued without reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus, such as the mother of businessman Luciano hang, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).