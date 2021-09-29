Previously contested players gain prominence in Fernando Diniz’s Vasco | Vasco

Nenê is the exponent of the good moment of Vasco, but the improvement in the performance of players who were on a low has been collaborating with the team’s performance. Since the arrival of Fernando Diniz, contested names and others who played little game gained space and praise. The cases of Marquinhos Gabriel, Morato and Ricardo Graça are emblematic.

+ Ten players, 24 passes: Diniz style, see Vasco’s second goal against Goiás

Marquinhos Gabriel was, a few weeks ago, the most criticized player on social networks. Hired to be the main articulator of the squad, he carried the weight of the team’s lack of offensive creativity throughout the season on his back. With the arrivals of Nenê and Fernando Diniz, he was pulled back to help out and found himself. Has it glowed? This is not the case yet. But he has been an important player in the formation of the team and was the only midfielder to play 90 minutes in every game under Diniz’s command. Against Goiás, it was his pass to Riquelme’s cross, in Morato’s goal.

1 of 3 Marquinhos Gabriel started the play for Vasco’s first goal against Goiás — Photo: André Durão Marquinhos Gabriel started Vasco’s first goal against Goiás — Photo: André Durão

– He is a player who had already tried to take him to work with me twice. Really like. Modern player, can play in various positions. It has an exquisite technique. The fan has the right to criticize. What you can’t do is expect the shirt 10 to solve all creation problems. The collective has to show up for the big players to show up. And Marquinhos is a collective player. He’s not a player who dribbles three, four guys – praised Diniz, to complete:

– From my way of seeing the game, it fits almost perfectly. With me, he must be the player who ran the most in all the games, who caught the ball the most, with the most passes and precision. He also arrives to submit and crash players. Vasco is very well served. I was so happy to hear he was here when I was hired.

The exchange of passes that resulted in Vasco’s 2nd goal against Goiás

Morato gains prominence

Morato is another one who walked down. After a good start in the Carioca Championship, he dropped his performance in Serie B. He hadn’t been, for example, starting regularly with Lisca. With Diniz, however, he became an important player on the right side of the attack and was highlighted in the games against Cruzeiro and Goiás, giving assistance and scoring, respectively.

2 of 3 Morato paved the way for Vasco’s victory over Goiás — Photo: André Durão Morato paved the way for Vasco’s victory over Goiás — Photo: André Durão

Last week, Morato spoke about the importance of Diniz for his growth and highlighted the collective evolution of Vasco:

– The fact is that the collective was not working. I understand it didn’t work as it does now. I believe that, my teammates too. For Vasco to win, the collective will have to stand out. I think it was my best match for Vasco (against Cruzeiro).

– It is a collective game and when this is positive, for sure, a player will stand out. What matters most is the collective, and I’m part of that. I’m not going to play against 11 and go dribbling. Now, when the collective works, it works. It was with me, with Marquinhos Gabriel, with Cano.

At 29 min of the 1st half – Morato do Vasco headed goal against Goiás

Ricardo reappears in Miranda’s absence

At 39 min of the 1st half – cut by Ricardo Graça, from Vasco, in submission by Alef Manga

Starting with Fernando Diniz in all games, Ricardo Graça is another who regained space with the change of coaching staff. The defender, who played only two games under Lisca’s command, won a chance due to Miranda’s doping suspension and established himself alongside Castan.

At 12 min of the 1st half – sure submission by Ricardo Graça do Vasco against Goiás

Ricardo has been playing good games and was one of the highlights of the victory over Goiás. He managed, for example, a providential cut in an attack by the Goiás team, when the game was 0-0. Until then extremely vulnerable, the Vasco defense does not suffer a goal there have been two games and has been receiving raves.

At 13 min of the 2nd half – Ricardo Graça, from Vasco, makes a providential cut in a kick by Caio Vinicius