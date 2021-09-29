Princess Mako of Japan gives up royal title to marry true love | brides

Reproduction/Instagram @cofrereal Princess Mako and Kei Komuro have been engaged since 2017

Princess Mako, 29, is the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito of Japan, and is about to give up her royal title to marry her former college classmate, Kei Komuro. She also must forego a one-time payment corresponding to $1 million dollars, according to a statement made Saturday (25) to local media. The marriage between the two is a real controversy and was once delayed by the groom’s commoner status.

Princess Mako and Kei announced their engagement in 2017, but a year later they decided to postpone the wedding because they were too young, saying they needed time to plan their future together. Imperial House sources told CNN at the time that the postponement was due to “lack of preparation”. Under secular Japanese law, marriage between a royal and a commoner requires Princess Mako to relinquish her royal status.

Leaving members are also entitled to a one-off payment. However, the government must agree that the Princess will waive payment, in the amount of up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million) for the royalty to give up her status to marry commoners. NHK broadcaster said the wedding date could be announced in October and Japanese media speculate that the couple plans to move to the United States.

lack of royalty

Imperial law allows the throne to be passed to male heirs only. The other unmarried princesses in the family would also lose their royal status if they married commoners – a possibility that could leave the imperial family without enough members to fulfill its public duties.