This Wednesday (29), to decide a place in the Libertadores final, Barcelona-EQU x Flamengo face off, in Ecuador, at 9:30 pm

At 9:30 pm this Wednesday (29), the Flamengo face the Barceona-EQU, at Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to seek another place in the final of the Liberators cup. Renato Gaúcho’s team won the first duel 2-0.

For tonight’s duel, Mengão will have all players at the disposal of Renato Gaúcho. Some of them were spared on the weekend of the match for the Brazilian Championship to have better playing conditions. Already on the side of Barcelona, ​​the team remains confident and even trained penalties, if it makes 2 x 0.

Barcelona should play attacking, since they need to score at least two goals to advance the stage, however, the defense cannot without a leak, which is a big problem, because the firepower of Mengão with Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Arrascate is powerful.

As Fla won the first semifinal duel 2-0 at Maracanã, they have the advantage of a draw or losing by a goal difference, if they score, they will leave the advantage even greater, since an away goal is a criterion that counts in Liberators.

Barcelona-EQU x Flamengo: probable squads, embezzlement and arbitration for this Libertadores game:

BARCELONA

Burrai; Castillo, León, Riveros, Pineida; Piñatares, Carcelén, Preciado, Díaz, Martínez and Mastriani.

Embezzlement: Nixon Molina (suspended)

FLAMENGO

Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Thiago Maia (pain in the left thigh) and Léo Pereira (suspended).

ARBITRATION

Roberto Tobar (Chile) whistles the match and Julio Bascuñan (Chile) will command the VAR.