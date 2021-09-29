Procon-SP collects responses from Apple and Samsung on new phones | Cell phone

Procon-SP notified the technology giants Apple and Samsung this Tuesday (28) because of the conduct in the sale of newer generation cell phones without charger in the box, as anticipated yesterday by the TechAll in first hand. Manufacturers will have 72 hours to explain themselves, according to a document obtained by the report.

The new lines are composed of iPhone 13 (and variants), Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Among them are some of the most expensive smartphones in the country.

According to the agency linked to the government of São Paulo, companies will have to clarify the following points:

What reasons support the commercial decision

What will be the cost of devices offered separately

What will be made available for purchase by the consumer, so that the recharge can be carried out and what is the forecast time for charging the device with the new device

If the consumer has an alternative to use other devices with the same function

Several of these points have already been communicated by companies in the past. For example, Apple justified the decision in light of best environmental practices. Also clarified, in March of this year, that the chargers manufactured by third parties do not violate the iPhone warranty, as long as they follow Anatel’s rules.

Even so, the expectation is that companies will formally manifest themselves in front of Procon-SP. In an interview with TechAll, the executive director Fernando Capez assessed that it is a tie-in sale because the smartphone does not work without the plug in the socket. This means that the consumer will have to buy it separately if he does not have the equipment.

Companies can be fined. Regarding the arrival of the iPhone 12 without a charger, in 2020, Apple received a fine of R$ 10.5 million. The matter is being processed through the legal channels. As far as is known, the company did not deposit the amount.

The topic is also on the Ministry of Justice’s radar. The National Consumer Secretariat issued a technical note in April in which it says that Apple and Samsung did not provide information on initiatives aimed at dialoguing with consumers on the agenda of preserving the environment and sustainable consumption.

In addition, Senacon understood that the companies only reported that they had removed the chargers, without demonstrating a more comprehensive strategy for this action. The case was referred for analysis by the General Coordination of Technical Consultancy and Administrative Sanctions (CGCTSA), which is evaluating the pertinence of instituting an administrative proceeding to deepen the investigations.