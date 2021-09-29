producer ends discussion on James Bond woman

With the retirement of Daniel Craig of the role of James Bond arriving, there was a discussion about a woman being the new 007, but the franchise producer put a stone in the matter.

Barbara Broccoli holds the rights to the adaptation of the character and, for her, bond will always be a man, as much as they try to change that perspective in the future.

The producer participated in a press conference promoting 007: No Time to Die, Craig’s latest film as the protagonist. And she tried to give her opinion, definitive, About the subject.

“James Bond is a male character. I hope there are many, many movies made with women, for women, by women, about women. I don’t think we need to get a character masculine and put a woman to interpret it. So yes, i see him as a man“, he said.

the substitute for Daniel Craig it’s still anybody’s guess. Many believed that Lashana Lynch, which is in the new movie, could move on with the code 007, which proved unlikely.

One of the fanvoritos of fans and former Bond performers is the actor Idris Elba, but nothing is confirmed so far.

About 007

Even after so many years, the franchise 007 follow as a reference not just in spy movies, but in action in general. the created character by writer Ian Flemming started in books, but it was on movie screens that it turned into a pop culture icon.

James Bond is an MI6 agent, the elite division of British Secret Service. Seventh member of the agency to have code 00, license to kill, he ended up becoming a legend.

Its methods include all kinds of plans, sometimes absurd gadgets, seduction and a lot of luck.

the scottish Sean Connery was the first actor to bring Bond to life, and is still well remembered for his performances in the franchise back in the 1960s. After him, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig they played the secret agent.

The franchise will release its 25th film, 007: No Time to Die, on September 30, 2021.

