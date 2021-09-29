productive sector in Brazil reinforces criticism of the transgenic variety

The associations representing the wheat and cereal derivatives industry, the Brazilian Association of the Wheat Industry (Abitrigo), the Brazilian Association of Biscuits, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes Industries (Abimapi) and the Brazilian Association of the Bakery and Confectionery Industry (Abip), opposed the import and commercialization of genetically modified wheat (GMO) and the flour from it from Brazil.

In a press conference held this Monday afternoon, 27, presidents of the associations rejected the possible approval of the cereal. “The position of the wheat industry is unanimous and contrary to transgenic wheat,” said the executive president of Abitrigo, ambassador Rubens Barbosa.

In the country, commercial release of transgenic wheat and flour for human and animal consumption is discussed by the National Technical Biosafety Commission (CTNBio).

The Commission is in a confidential process of evaluating the permission to market GMO wheat of the HB4 variety for “increased productivity in situations and environments of low water availability and resistant to the (herbicide) glufosinate, for exclusive use in food, feed or by-products or processed”. The request was made by Tropical Melhoramento & Genética (TMG), which represents the Argentine biotechnology company Bioceres, owner of the cultivar, in this process. The commission’s final opinion on the matter should be known in early October, at a monthly Board meeting.

Barbosa said that the industry has no new details, apart from the public ones, about the process being processed at CTNBio. “We are awaiting a statement from CTNBio on the approval of genetically modified wheat in Brazil. Our concern is due to the uncertainty of what a possible transgenic wheat could mean in Brazil”, highlighted the executive president of Abitrigo.

In the assessment of the association, transgenic wheat is a more delicate and sensitive issue than other agricultural commodities, as the cereal is mostly used for human consumption. “Transgenic wheat is a sensitive topic because, along with rice, it is one of the most present foods on the Brazilian table”, he pointed out.

Barbosa recalled that, in the past, there was public resistance to the approval of transgenic soy and corn. “GMO soy and corn are used for animal consumption, while wheat is 99.9% for human consumption”, highlighted Barbosa.

President of Abimapi, Claudio Zanão, reiterated the industry’s opposition to genetically modified wheat. “Transgenic wheat does not increase productivity or food security for the consumer. There is no need for GMO wheat in Brazil; we don’t need to be guinea pigs”, said Zanão, noting that no country has adopted the commercialization of this type of cereal so far. “We want to continue with our products free from the possibility of transgenics. Transgenic wheat can cause serious problems in the internal and external market”, he pointed out.

Also present at the press conference, the president of Abip, Paulo Menegueli, highlighted that the transgenic cereal is another concern for the bakery sector, which was harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have already lost revenue with the pandemic. We don’t need one more concern about GMO wheat. We don’t have room for loss of billing and worry, beyond the costs of energy, water and losses with the pandemic”, said Menegueli. “If GMO wheat advances, the bakery sector will not buy wheat coming from Argentina,” he assured.

In Argentina, the planting of the HB4 variety has been allowed since October last year. Barbosa, from Abitrigo, said that, according to information from the Brazilian Embassy in Argentina, the cultivation of transgenic cereal reached around 50,000 hectares in the 2021/22 harvest in the neighboring country. The GM wheat harvest is expected to add between 200 thousand and 250 thousand tons. “It is a small production, but it will be sold,” he said, recalling that the commercial year for Argentine cereal exports starts on December 1st.

According to information supplied by Abitrigo, the Argentine government established a regulatory measure stating that the sale of local transgenic wheat would need authorization from Brazil for import. “They don’t want to produce there without being able to export to Brazil.” Brazil imports between 55% and 60% of the wheat consumed annually. Of this volume, around 85% comes from Argentina. “Argentina is Brazil’s main wheat supplier. That is why we are concerned”, pointed out the executive president of Abitrigo.