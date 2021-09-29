Promoes Games For Less Than €15 on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

Another big list of well-known names.
Sony once again unveiled the campaign with Games For Less Than 15 euros on the PS Store.
Until October 13, you can save money by purchasing PlayStayion 4 and PS5 games from Sony’s digital store, with discounts of up to 75% and with additional discounts for PS Plus subscribers on many of the games.
Resident Evil 5 , RAGE 2, Yakuza Zero, Life is Strange 2 and A Way Out are some of the best known names on this list, which also includes several games from Sony itself and the PlayStation Hits line for less than 10 euros.
Below is a list of highlights and you can find the full list on PlayStation Store:
- God of War: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% discount + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- LittleBigPlanet 3: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% discount + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season: €12.78 (Before €31.97) – 60% off
- A Way Out: €8.99 (Before €29.99) – 70% discount + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: €10.19 (Before €29.99) – 66% off
- Burnout Paradise Remastered: €7.99 (Before €29.99) – 60% off + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- inFAMOUS Second Son: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% discount + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- Project CARS 2: €10.49 (Before €69.99) – 85% discount
- RAGE 2: €14.79 (Before €39.99) – 63% discount. Title included in PlayStation Now service
- Resident Evil 4: €7.99 (Before €19.99) – 60% off
- RESIDENT EVIL 5: €7.99 (Before €19.99) – 60% discount
- Resident Evil 6: €7.99 (Before €19.99) – 60% off
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition: €4.49 (Before €29.99) – 85% discount
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: €5.99 (Before €19.99) – 70% off + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition: €9.99 (Before €39.99) – 75% off
- Unravel Two: €4.99 (Before €19.99) – 75% discount
- Yakuza Zero: €8.99 (Before €19.99) – 55% discount
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life: €8.99 (Before €19.99) – 55% discount