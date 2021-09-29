Promoes Games For Less Than €15 on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

Sony once again unveiled the campaign with Games For Less Than 15 euros on the PS Store.

Until October 13, you can save money by purchasing PlayStayion 4 and PS5 games from Sony’s digital store, with discounts of up to 75% and with additional discounts for PS Plus subscribers on many of the games.

Resident Evil 5 , RAGE 2, Yakuza Zero, Life is Strange 2 and A Way Out are some of the best known names on this list, which also includes several games from Sony itself and the PlayStation Hits line for less than 10 euros.

Below is a list of highlights and you can find the full list on PlayStation Store: