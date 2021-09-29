Promotions in Big Hits on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

The Last of Us: Part 2, Returnal and more.
Sony started the Big Hits promotions today on PlayStation Store and until the next October 13th, you can buy games like The Last of Us Part II, Sackboy: A Great Adventure, Returnal, and Days Gone at a discount.
In addition to PlayStation 4 games, you have PS5 news at your disposal in these promotions, which include some of the most acclaimed games released in recent years and also releases from 2021.
Outriders, Little Nightmares 2 and DOOM Eternal are just a few examples of the games chosen for this list, which also includes the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, which can be purchased for around 35 euros.
Here is a list with highlights:
- The Last of Us Part II: €25.99 (Before €39.99) – 35% off
- Sackboy: A Great Adventure PS4 & PS5: €44.79 (Before €69.99) – 36% off + 5% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- Return: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% discount
- Days Gone Deluxe Digital Edition: €29.99 (Before €49.99) – 40% discount
- Mortal Kombat 11: €17.49 (Before €49.99) – 65% discount
- STAR WARS: Squadrons: €15.99 (Before €39.99) – 60% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate: €19.99 (Before €79.99) – 75% off
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: €17.49 (Before €69.99) – 75% off
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4 & PS5: €69.99 (Before €99.99) – 30% discount
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition: €17.49 (Before €34.99) – 50% off + 5% off additional for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: €19.59 (Before €69.99) – 72% discount
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition: €19.59 (Before €69.99) – 72% discount
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: €19.59 (Before €69.99) – 72% discount
- CarX Drift Racing Online: €8.39 (Before €23.99) – 65% discount + 5% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- Cuphead: €14.99 (Before €19.99) – 25% discount
- Cyberpunk 2077: €33.49 (Before €49.99) – 33% discount
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition: €27.99 (Before €69.99) – 60% discount
- Elysium Disc – The Final Cut: €31.99 (Before €39.99) – 20% off
- Farming Simulator 19: €14.99 (Before €29.99) – 50% off – included in PlayStation Now service for active subscription players
- Gang Beasts: €7.99 (Before €19.99) – 60% off
- Green Hell: €19.99 (Before €24.99) – 20% discount
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5: €20.09 (Before €29.99) – 33% discount
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: €19.99 (Before €79.99) – 75% off
- Nioh – Full Edition: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% discount + 5% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4: €19.59 (Before €69.99) – 72% discount
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount
- RESIDENT EVIL 3: €19.79 (Before €59.99) – 67% discount
- SnowRunner: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% discount
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5: €22.49 (Before €29.99) – 25% discount + 10% additional discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off
- Watch_Dogs: €6.99 (Before €19.99) – 65% discount