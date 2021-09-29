Promotions in Big Hits on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

Sony started the Big Hits promotions today on PlayStation Store and until the next October 13th, you can buy games like The Last of Us Part II, Sackboy: A Great Adventure, Returnal, and Days Gone at a discount.

In addition to PlayStation 4 games, you have PS5 news at your disposal in these promotions, which include some of the most acclaimed games released in recent years and also releases from 2021.

Outriders, Little Nightmares 2 and DOOM Eternal are just a few examples of the games chosen for this list, which also includes the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, which can be purchased for around 35 euros.

Here is a list with highlights: