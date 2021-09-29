Public sector reaches surplus of R$16.7 billion in August

The Brazilian consolidated public sector registered a primary surplus of R$ 16.72 billion in August, a result achieved with the help of state and municipal accounts, according to data released today by the Central Bank.

In a Reuters survey, market expectations were for a primary deficit of R$ 12.15 billion in the month. It is the best result for the months of August since the time series began in December 2001.

In July this year, Brazil had registered a deficit of R$ 10.28 billion and, in August 2020, a deficit of R$ 13.44 billion. The primary result reflects the difference between public sector revenues and expenditures, before interest payments on the public debt.

The consolidated calculation mixes accounts of the Central Government (National Treasury, Central Bank and INSS, the National Institute of Social Security), states, municipalities and state-owned companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras.

The fiscal result for August was composed of a deficit of R$ 11.09 billion for the Central Government. On the other hand, regional governments (states and municipalities) positively influenced the result, with R$ 27.33 billion in the month.

With the results shown today, the public sector accounts accumulate a primary deficit of R$ 130.34 billion in the last 12 months through August, equivalent to 1.57% of GDP, according to the Central Bank

The country’s gross debt was 82.7% of GDP in August — against an expectation of 84.1% by agents heard by Reuters — while the net debt was 59.3% — compared to analysts’ projection of 60, 6%.

* With information from Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters, in São Paulo and Brasília