Race for laboratory meat has already attracted US$ 506 million in investments this year alone

RIO — Global investments in companies that produce meat in the lab have grown nearly 40% this year, according to a survey by the FAIRR Initiative, an international coalition of large investors with $40 trillion in assets under management.

Contributions to these companies that are trying to replace animal protein rose from US$ 366 million in the entire year of 2020 to US$ 506 million in the first half of 2021 alone.

Last week, American actor Leonardo DiCaprio decided to invest in two start-ups that develop meat from animal cells, Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat.

“One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system,” commented the artist in a joint statement from the two companies.

Data from the FAIRR Initiative show that the creation of alternatives for the consumption of beef is the biggest bet of the world’s largest investors, considering the impacts of livestock on climate change and the need for companies in the sector to adapt to carbon reduction targets global.

For Maria Lettini, executive director of the FAIRR Initiative, the current pace of decarbonization in the global food system is not enough to meet the Paris Agreement target of increasing the global average temperature by a maximum of 1.5ºC.

In the United States, according to the report, food is responsible for up to 30% of the carbon emissions of families, with animal products, including beef, pork and chicken, in addition to dairy products, corresponding to almost 75% of these emissions.

– The way we consume needs to change. And the role of cultivated meat is not necessarily to replace these foods, but to offer another option, to diversify our protein sources – Lettini told GLOBO.

The price of lab meats, however, is still a challenge, explained Jo Raven, senior manager of Research and Engagement at the FAIRR Initiative.

Produced through in vitro animal cell culture, using a bioreactor to replicate the structure of the cellular tissue of meat, these products require technology and inputs that, with low demand, are expensive.

According to her, the price per kilo of these foods is still in the double digits, costing an average of US$ 80. But this value is expected to fall over the next few years, possibly even lower than the price of natural meat .

— Everything will depend on consumer acceptance. Industry needs to be able to demonstrate the safety of these products. We believe that in five years these products have already been launched on the market, and that in ten years they will be popularized – Raven evaluated.

Private investment, according to the executive, has a fundamental role in helping to finance these projects.

In addition, Jenn-Hui Tan, head of Management and Sustainable Investments at Fidelity International, warned of the opportunity that this new market brings to investors.

Debut on the Stock Exchange

This year, two laboratory protein companies made public stock offerings (IPOs). The American MeaTech, of cultivated meat, which started trading shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, in New York, and the Israeli start-up Biomilk, which produces breast milk in the laboratory, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

“We’re seeing increased regulation to facilitate this change: Canada, Israel and Singapore have positioned themselves as pioneers in the development and investment of alternative proteins, with Singapore this year becoming the first country in the world to approve the sale of farmed beef,” said Jenn -Hui Tan.

“With other countries ready to do the same, investors must be aware of the impacts and opportunities of this change and food companies must innovate at the same pace,” said Jenn-Hui Tan.