Rationing in China closes factories and creates fear of shortages

The rise in coal prices, driven by shortages in fuel supply and strong demand from the industry, combined with tightening regulations on the emission of pollutants, has led to an energy rationing in China that is already generating fears of global shortages. The measure, implemented during peak hours in at least 16 of China’s 31 regional jurisdictions, has affected public services such as mobile telephony and closed factories.

According to Reuters, cities like Shenyang and Dalian, home to more than 13 million people, were hit, with disruptions in the operation of factories supplying global giants such as Apple and Tesla. On Monday (27), the governor of Jilin province, Han Jun, said that “multiple channels” need to be created to guarantee the supply of coal, and China should buy more from Russia, Mongolia and Indonesia.

Clark Feng, owner of a tent and furniture exporter, told Bloomberg that manufacturers have started to raise prices and delay new orders from abroad. “We were already struggling to ship goods abroad and now, with production capacity restricted, it will definitely be a big mess. We have already had to deal with so many uncertain factors and now there is one more. It will be more difficult to deliver orders, especially for the holiday season,” he warned.

Due to energy rationing, Goldman Sachs reduced its forecast for China’s growth this year from 8.2% to 7.8%.

Analyst Adam Ni pointed out in his column on the China Neican website that China’s trade action against Australian coal imports has exacerbated the fuel supply problem, but other points need to be considered.

“Electricity prices are limited by local authorities in China. Therefore, with the increase in input prices, but with fixed production prices, electricity generation has become less profitable – it may even become a loss-making enterprise”, pointed out Ni.

“Since rising electricity prices can lead to more social discontent than rationing, especially among households, authorities have chosen to restrict electricity demand through rationing,” added the analyst. Coal represents around 60% of China’s energy matrix.

The pressure to implement measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is another challenge: in a statement to the United Nations General Assembly last week, dictator Xi Jinping said that China must reach the peak of greenhouse gas emissions. carbon before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

At a forum held in Beijing earlier this month, Liu Shijin, former vice president of the State Council’s Center for Development Research, pointed out excessive bureaucracy on the part of Chinese provinces in advancing emission reduction targets, hampering the short-term economic growth.

“We need to make it clear that the peak targets for carbon emissions and neutrality were not to reduce production capacity, nor slow down the rate of growth, nor artificially disrupt the normal order of supply and demand without green technologies,” he argued.