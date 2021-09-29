Real Madrid take a great goal at the end and lose to the Sheriff in the Champions League in a historic upset

On the return from the Santiago Bernabéu at Champions League after almost two years, the Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Sheriff, rookie in the competition, this Tuesday, in a duel valid for group D of the competition.

Yakhshiboev scored the Moldovan team’s goal in the 25th minute of the first half. With Vinicius Jr. being the main player in the attack, Real reached a tie with Benzema, with a penalty, in the 20th minute of the second half, in a foul suffered by the Brazilian.

However, 44 into the second half, Thill landed a kick from outside the area at Courtois’ angle to give the rookie team the victory and make the historic upset.

Real Madrid returns to the field for Laliga next Sunday (3), away from home, against the spanish, at 11:15 am.

In all, Real Madrid had an incredible 30 shots on goal against just 4 of their rivals. But even so the “bombing” of the Spanish team was not enough.

Championship status

With the result, Sheriff leads group D of the Champions League with 6 points, while Real Madrid is second with only 3 points gained.

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk have 1 point each after two rounds.

Vinicius Jr. plays well again

The Brazilian made the opposing defense hell, especially in the second half, when Real Madrid were looking for a draw at the beginning.

At the moment of greatest pressure from Real in the final stage, all the plays came from the feet of Vinicius Jr., who fell twice in the penalty area. In the first, the VAR gave nothing, but in the second, the referee went to review the move and signaled the penalty.

On the kick, Benzema hit hard, with no chance for the opposing goalkeeper.

Benzema record

With the goal tonight, the French striker now has 17 straight seasons in the Uefa Champions League with at least one goal scored, setting a new record in the competition’s history.

This was the Frenchman’s 72nd goal in the Champions League, being the fourth highest scorer in the history of the competition, behind Lewandowski (75), Messi (120) and Cristiano Ronaldo (135).

upcoming games

Real Madrid returns to play this Sunday, at 11:15 am (Brasilia), against Espanyol, in Barcelona, ​​by LaLiga.

For the Champions League, the two teams return to play on the 19th. Real Madrid will go to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk, while Sheriff will face Inter at the San Siro.

GOALS: Yakhshiboev and Thill (SHE); Benzema (RMA)

SHERIFF: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto and Cristiano; Addo, Thill, Kolovos (Nikolov), Traore, Castaneda (Julien); Yakhshiboev (Bruno) Technician: Yuriy Vernydub

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Nacho (Modric), Militão, Alaba and Gutierrez (Kroos); Valverde, Casemiro (Rodrygo) and Camavinga; Hazard (Jovic), Vinicius Jr. and Benzema Technician: Carlo Ancelotti