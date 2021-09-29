Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol – Live – Champions League

Foul committed by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol) suffers a foul on the defensive field.
Corner, Real Madrid. Provided by Georgios Athanasiadis.
Submission saved towards the center of the goal. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assistance from Nacho.