Real Madrid’s tormentor, Thill has a Champions League ‘dream’ tattooed; Look

Sebastien Thill, scorer of Sheriff’s winning goal in the Champions League match against Real Madrid, lived the realization of a dream he has recorded in his own skin. The midfielder rocked the Santiago Bernabéu’s net and gave life to one of the greatest ‘zebras’ in the competition’s history.

In a social media entry, Thill has a tattoo on his lower leg that portrays him ‘dreaming’ of a Champions League cup. Also, it is possible to notice a flag of Luxembourg, his native country.

“It’s the best and most important goal of my career. For sure,” he said after the game.

The match between Real Madrid and Sheriff was heading towards a tied final. At 89 minutes, Thill landed a shot to the right angle of Courtois. With the result, the Moldovan team took the lead in group D with six points.

In addition to fulfilling his dream, the athlete also made history by becoming the first Luxembourg player to score a goal in Champions League matches from the group stage.

Sheriff returns to the field for the Champions on October 19, when he visits Inter Milan, Italy.