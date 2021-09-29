Red Bull taunts Mercedes after Russia strategy

Verstappen ruined all wrong Mercedes strategy by passing (easy) Bottas (Photo: Reproduction)

AS HAMILTON WON, VERSTAPPEN WAS 2nd AND NORRIS WAS ONLY 7TH IN THE F1 RUSSIA GP

Last Sunday dawned with a huge surprise in Formula 1. After a sub-critical rating on Saturday, Mercedes moved to try to score Max Verstappen. With one detail: the Dutchman was punished and, therefore, started in the last place. The Anglo-German team then decided to change Valtteri Bottas’ engine and play him from seventh to 17th on the Russian GP grid.

If it seemed absurd at the time to move into something like this, with Lewis Hamilton starting fourth and Bottas in seventh, it got even more awkward when Verstappen passed Bottas in the opening laps without any difficulty and moved on.

In the end, Hamilton and Mercedes won the race, but Verstappen managed to celebrate a lot as he dropped out of 20th place and, also with a lucky break from the rain at the end, finished second.

Max Verstappen won 18 positions in the Russian GP. Started 20th and finished second (Photo: Red Bull Pool Content/Getty Images)

Just three days after the race, then, Red Bull posted a photo of car #33 hunting Mercedes in Sochi with the caption: “Valtteri, it’s Max”. Of course, an analogy with the warnings that teams usually give their drivers when they receive the approach of teammates and must let them pass.

In any case, it wasn’t the first time this season that Mercedes ordered Bottas to delay Verstappen and the Finn failed to get the job done. In France, Verstappen had newer tires and had the pace to reach leader Hamilton before the end – unless second-placed Bottas held out for two or three laps. Missed and failed. In Holland, Bottas sensed the approach of Verstappen and Hamilton together and didn’t even expect to let Lewis screw things up: Max passed immediately.

Before that, when the championship started, Verstappen also starred in one of the good overtakings of the year against Bottas at the Emilia-Romagna GP. On three occasions: Emilia-Romagna, France and Holland, Verstappen went on to win.

Hamilton regained the championship lead with victory in Russia, but is just two points clear of Verstappen. F1 returns on the weekend of October 8-10, in Istanbul, with the Turkish GP.

