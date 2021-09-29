Reduction of sodium in food can prevent 2,600 deaths in 20 years

Research estimates that the voluntary reduction of sodium in processed foods in Brazil should prevent more than 180,000 new diagnoses of cardiovascular diseases associated with hypertension, in addition to preventing 2,600 deaths from these diseases and 12,000 deaths from other causes also related to excess sodium, over a period of 20 years.

The conclusion is a study by the University of São Paulo (USP) in partnership with the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, published in the journal “BMC Medicine” this Tuesday (28).

“The study aimed to estimate the impact of current voluntary sodium reduction goals in Brazil over a 20-year period and, from that, bring evidence for the implementation of more effective policies for the prevention of deaths and diseases associated with excessive consumption of sodium by Brazilians”, explained the researcher at the Center for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health (Nupens), at the University of São Paulo, Eduardo Nilson.

In Brazil, since 2011, goals have been established for the maximum sodium content in priority foods on a voluntary basis between the Ministry of Health and the Brazilian Association of Food Industries (Abia), promoting gradual reductions in the sodium content in these products.

From 2011 to 2018, the researchers identified a reduction of 0.1 gram per day (g/day) in Brazilians’ sodium consumption, from 3.7g/day to 3.6g/day. Based on this reduction, deaths and cardiovascular diseases that will be avoided within 20 years were estimated.

Despite these results, the World Health Organization recommends that the maximum sodium intake be only 2g/day. The researcher assesses that, if the goals of reducing sodium consumption in the country approached this recommendation and reached the entire food market, more deaths could be avoided in the country. The goals currently reach those associated with Abia, which represents approximately 70% of the Brazilian food industry.

Sodium excess

Excess sodium in the diet is directly associated with increased blood pressure which, in turn, is the cause of several cardiovascular diseases, as pointed out by Eduardo Nilson. “Excessive sodium consumption represents a public health priority, considering that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death among chronic non-communicable diseases in Brazil and in the world and that the most cost-effective measure to reduce this burden is the reduction of sodium consumption.”

He added that excess sodium is also associated with gastric cancer, kidney disease, osteoporosis and other illnesses. “For example, annually more than 47 thousand Brazilians die from cardiovascular diseases attributable to excess sodium in the diet, in addition to the great economic burden on the country. These diseases are preventable and reducing sodium consumption is beneficial for all ages and for people with or without high blood pressure,” he said.

In addition to the health benefits, the researcher points out that the reduction in sodium has economic consequences for the country. Based on the voluntary targets in force in Brazil, the economy could reach, in the next two decades, US$ 220 million in treatment costs for the Unified Health System (SUS) and US$ 71 million in informal health costs for families .

Excessive sodium consumption is responsible for direct and indirect economic costs, that is, expenses with the treatment of diseases and economic losses, including productivity, resulting from early deaths and illnesses.

“Excess sodium represents direct expenses of more than R$622.6 million per year with hospitalizations, outpatient procedures and medicines to SUS. At the same time, only early deaths from cardiovascular diseases caused by excessive sodium consumption represent R$ 2.64 billion reais a year in losses to the Brazilian economy due to the removal of these people from the labor market”, explained Nilson.

Solutions

The researcher warns that it is necessary to act on several fronts to make further progress in reducing sodium consumption considering all its sources in the diet, such as table salt and salt-based seasonings. It is also necessary, according to him, to take into account the food produced and consumed outside the home and further reduce the sodium content in processed and ultra-processed foods.

In this sense, he believes that it is essential to strengthen the implementation of the guidelines of the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, which include making fresh and minimally processed foods the basis of the diet, avoiding the consumption of ultra-processed foods and using culinary ingredients in small quantities in meals.

“Specifically with regard to processed and ultra-processed foods, it is necessary to increase the impact of current targets, further reducing the maximum sodium limit in foods, including more food categories in the reduction targets and extending the reach [das metas a] all products on the market beyond the industries that are part of the agreements, and strengthening the monitoring and possible application of sanctions for non-compliance with the targets”, he added.