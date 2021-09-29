Relapse? Lipe Ribeiro and Yá Burihan kiss in São Paulo

It rolled again! Lipe Ribeiro and Yá Burihan were seen kissing at Varanda Estaiada, in São Paulo, last Friday (24/09). The two, who had a troubled relationship, marked by some comings and goings, ended their engagement after the influencer’s betrayal, which happened while Lipe was confined to A Fazenda 12. Despite being separated, the two have many friends in common.

Because they are with the same people, Yá and Lipe ended up meeting several times during the weekend in São Paulo. Before these meetings, the pair had already talked in a nightclub in Rio de Janeiro, Vicrime, and even told some gossip profiles on Instagram that they are not friends. More: Lipe and Yá have already declared that the possibility of a return was non-existent.

Yá ended a brief relationship with businessman Eric Ribeiro six days ago and no longer follows him on social media. The influencer has avoided talking about the subject and sought to use her free time to enjoy friends and work.

After the news was released in the media, Lipe denied the possible reconciliation in Instagram Stories: “I was in a rush between one job and another and I saw some surprises out there. Forgets. It does not give. There is no possibility. It’s over, understand? ‘Let’s go, let’s go’!”

Ya Burihan and Lipe Ribeiro Coca Cola Action in A Fazenda Erro Lipe even asked Yá to marry him in A Fazendareproduction Ya-Burihan-e-Lipe-Ribeiro Yá Burihan and Lipe Ribeiro They got engaged Thiago Duran and Waldemir Filetti/Disclosure Yá-Burihan-e-Lipe-Ribeiro They met at MTV’s On Vacation with ExThiago Duran/Courtesy 0

remember the end of the engagement

The former pawn of A Fazenda 12, Lipe Ribeiro, asked Yá to marry him during an activity in the confinement. After leaving Itapecerica da Serra, he found out that his fiancee was with someone else and had even met the family of his new partner. “I lost ground,” Lipe said in a podcast interview.

Not long after, in January, Yá said she was sorry and announced that she needed some time to understand everything that had happened: “I made a mistake with him and, yes, we’re not together anymore. Please respect the moment we are going through”, he vented at the time.