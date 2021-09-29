Relatives question police about ‘clarifying’ the death of pediatrician inside clinic in BA: ‘He’s dead and can’t say anything’ | Bahia

In a statement, Júlio César’s family members praise the work of police officers from the Territorial Police Station (DT) of the municipality of Barra and the Regional Coordination of the Interior Police (14th Coorpin/Irecê), over the past four days, since the pediatrician was dead.

However, they deem as “hasty and reckless” the note released by the Civil Police press office, in which it states in the title that the case has been elucidated.

“Elucidating means clarifying, deciphering, explaining so that there are no more doubts about what happened. And we know that this case has not yet been elucidated, including the fact that, in the same note, the Civil Police Ascom reiterates verbatim that ‘the teams continue to carry out steps to locate and arrest the perpetrator of the crime,” said the document sent by the family.

To g1, the agronomist and lawyer, Geraldino Gustavo, brother of Júlio César, said that the family is angry with the situation.

“Totally disgusted. There is no other reasoning, no other conclusion, other than the words of the bandits. There is no element to confirm this version, no proof of what they said,” said the pediatrician’s brother.

“The Ascom note, from the police, is very flawed, contradictory. Have you ever thought if the criminal says something and the next day assumes what he’s saying for granted? There’s no proof to confirm it.”

According to Geraldino Gustavo, the police needed more elements to consider the case elucidated.

“Where did my brother do this? When? He’s dead and can’t say anything. What’s in his favor is that it’s 20 years of work done and if you look, no one agrees, everyone’s angry,” he said.

Júlio César’s family members also question a statement by delegate Ernandes Reis Santos Júnior, coordinator of the 14th Coorpin/Irecê, disclosed in the note, in which he states that “the mastermind of the homicide alleged that the victim had committed an alleged harassment of his wife and for this reason determined the physician’s death”.

“Well, if the Civil Police is still looking for the principal, how could he have claimed this motivation?”, he asked.

Júlio César’s brother also stated that he is grateful for the speed of the Civil Police’s investigations, but does not understand the validation of the suspects’ speech as “absolute truth”.

“It’s a two-headed snake: There are the policemen in Barra, who have done a good job, they already have the principal, the guy who killed in jail, the guy with the motorcycle in prison. But at the other end there’s someone in a hurry, because there are allegations of criminals are valid, ends up being unfair,” Geraldino said.

O g1 contacted the Civil Police and is awaiting a position on the case.

Search for the mastermind of the crime

Pediatrician’s death was ordered by the husband of a woman allegedly harassed

The Civil Police claims that despite the arrests of the perpetrator and the accomplice, they are trying to find the mastermind of the crime. On Monday (27), the suspect of shooting at the doctor was arrested in the municipality of Barra. He was identified as Jefferson Ferreira. The accomplice, who took the shooter to the clinic, has also been detained. His name was not disclosed.

According to police, the motorcycle and helmet used on the crime day were seized from the suspect. On the day of the crime, the man entered the clinic wearing the equipment on his head.

Complaints about sexual abuse

Until this Tuesday morning (28), the police claimed that they were investigating whether the pediatrician was murdered after alerting a family about a child cared for by him, who showed signs of sexual abuse.

The case would have occurred in 2016, in Buritirama, a city located in the same region. O delegate said he was informed about the situation by the pediatrician’s family.

His brother, Lula Teixeira, also spoke about the case with g1, on Friday (24). Police will investigate whether the death was caused by revenge.

Lula said that the murdered doctor’s wife worked as a nurse and worked with her husband in the consultations. She witnessed the crime, which occurred at the time that Julius Caesar was taking the second call of the day.

In addition to the woman, two employees and a child, who was accompanied by a guardian, witnessed the murder. Police did not say whether the witnesses have already testified.

The pediatrician was killed in the office he was attending, in a private clinic in Barra. The crime happened last Thursday morning (23).

According to police, the pediatrician was hit by four shots, one of them in the head. He was even rescued by other clinic staff and was taken to a hospital in the area, but he did not resist the injuries.

Despite the suspicion that the crime was committed in revenge, the doctor’s brother told the g1 who doesn’t understand why, as he was known for his good relations with everyone.

“The colleagues are all in disbelief. He was a guy who lived to work, very correct, right. He wasn’t involved in trickery, he wasn’t a man of exaggerations. A guy who was always responsible,” stated Lula Teixeira.

The pediatrician worked in at least five cities in the region, in addition to Hospital Roberto Santos, in the capital of Bahia.

“He was always a guy far from disagreements, from confusion, he was always unanimous in the city, he was always a caring, professional guy, a citizen who always got along well with everyone,” said the victim’s brother.

Julius Caesar had two children, aged 5 and 8 years old. He was the youngest of three brothers. Born in Xique-Xique, in the north of Bahia, he studied in Salvador and graduated in medicine in the city of Maceió, in Alagoas.

