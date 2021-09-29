Remember him? Promised in 2018, Caíque is reinstated to São Paulo and trains in Crespo’s cast | São Paulo

Forward Caíque returned to training with the main squad of São Paulo after recovering from a shoulder injury. In images provided by the club on Tuesday, the 23-year-old player appears in the activities (watch the video above) .

But do you remember who Caique is? In 2018, when he was still 20 years old, the young man emerged as a promise in the professionals of São Paulo. The expectation, however, never materialized and he joined the extinct under-23 team.

In 2019, Caique was loaned to Criciúma to gain experience and, depending on his performance, return to the main Tricolor team. In the team from Santa Catarina, he played 26 matches and scored only one goal.

1 of 3 Caique training at São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction Caique training at São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction

For the 2020 season, the player did not renew with Cricíuma and had to return to São Paulo, where he has a contract until June 30, 2022.

With Fernando Diniz, the boy didn’t even have a chance to train and did activities separate from the cast for a long period. In the meantime, he sustained a shoulder injury and was on the mend.

Under Crespo’s command, Caique was reinstated a few months ago to participate in training. However, it was never listed by the coach, although nothing prevents its use.

Due to the lack of opportunities, it is difficult for Caique to stay at São Paulo after the end of his contract. By Tricolor’s professionals, he has eight games (all in 2018) and no goal scored.

Revealed in the CT of Cotia, the striker arrived at the club at the age of eight and went through practically all categories at the base.

2 of 3 Caíque starting for São Paulo, in 2018 — Photo: Marcos Riboli Caíque starting for São Paulo, in 2018 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli