Reporter is attacked by Atlético-MG fan around Mineirão after semifinal against Palmeiras

Sad scenes after the Libertadores semifinal between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras set the mood around Mineirão. Last night (28), Alexandre Silvestre, from TV Gazeta, was attacked by a motorcyclist while he was live on the broadcast that echoed the advance of the Abel Ferreira’s team.

– One of those assholes, bullies, took me by surprise and gave me the helmet in my face. Only he got screwed, because nothing happened to me. My head is too hard, and his helmet broke. Now the police are trying to find the boy so I can identify him. Let’s see what happens. The guy being brave with five on his side is easy – lamented Alexandre Silvestre.

Reporter was attacked with helmet (Photo: Reproduction/TV Gazeta)

The Military Police (PM) identified the two men who allegedly assaulted the journalist. The pair were sent to Central de Flagrantes 4, in the Alípio de Melo neighborhood, in Pampulha.

On the field, Palmeiras is in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021 after a 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG at Mineirão. In addition to the chance to win the trichampionship of the tournament, the Verdão will raise an amount that will certainly help the club’s coffers.

Awaiting Barcelona de Guayaquil and Flamengo, Alviverde has already guaranteed at least US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million), if it is runner-up. Conmebol will pay US$ 15 million (R$ 80 million) to the champion of Libertadores.