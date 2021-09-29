Researchers Develop Adhesive Vaccine More Effective Than Injectable Form – Ser Saúde

American researchers have developed a sticker vaccine that demonstrated to offer more efficiency than intramuscular vaccines. Created from 3D printing, and tested on animals, the device was developed by scientists at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill).

The innovation is made up of microneedles 3D printed lines lined up on a polymeter sticker. The structure is large enough to reach the skin and apply the immunizing agent.

The study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicated that the immune response the adhesive vaccine was 50 times bigger than the vaccine administered under the skin, and 10 times greater than the vaccine administered to the arm muscle. According to the analysis, the results are possible because the skin is full of immune system cells that are the target of the immunizer.

How it works

The square-shaped adhesive device measures 1cm² and is applied to the skin and pressed by the thumb for two seconds. It is then left glued to the skin by 24 hours.

Researchers believe that the intense immune response associated with innovation can lead to quantity reduction of immunizing agent used to generate a similar reaction to the reaction that a conventional vaccine (with a needle and syringe), which requires a larger amount of drug, causes in the body.

According to the study’s lead author, Professor of Translational Medicine and Chemical Engineering at Stanford University and Professor Emeritus at UNC-Chapel Hil, Joseph M. DeSimone, the new technology should pave the way for the global development of vaccines that are applied painless and without generating anxiety.

Simple Logistics

According to the study, patch vaccines can also simplify the logistics of transport and storage of immunizing agents, as they do not have the need for specialized handling and can still be applied by anyone. Scientists further highlighted that ease of use can increase vaccination rates.

Another advantage associated with innovation is the possibility of reduce the amount of infectious garbage discarded after the application of immunizers with syringes and needles.

Scientists were able to print microneedles on 3D printers with complex geometries, impossible to be made by any other fabrication technique. This complex geometry made it possible to formulate solid-state vaccines, which could be stored dry, eliminating or reducing the need for refrigerators.

Device Disadvantages

The patch has some challenges to overcome, as UNC-Chapel Hill’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology researcher Shaomin Tian explains. According to him, adapt the microneedles different types of vaccines remains a challenge, and the difficulties associated with manufacturing also impede the spread of the technology.

The formatting of microneedles is also not versatile, according to the scientist, who highlights the fact that they are made in molds, which includes disadvantages such as less sharpness of the needle during large-scale production, which can impact the quality control of product.

According to information from the newspaper The globe, a team of microbiologists and chemical engineers are formulating RNA vaccines — the same technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 — into microneedle adhesives for future tests.