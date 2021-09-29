Result of Mega-Sena 2413 today, Tuesday (09/28/2021)

The result of the Mega Sena 2413, on Tuesday, September 28th, will be drawn from 8 pm onwards and the prize is estimated at R$ 10 million. The draw takes place today at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega Sena 2413 result on Tuesday

So check out today’s Mega-Sena 2413 result numbers: 03-22-37-40-41-48.

Today’s Mega-Sena Winners

All results of Mega-Sena, and other modalities, can be consulted on our lottery page.

The bet that has all the numbers from the Mega Sena 2413 result wins the main track prize. If the game has from seven to 15 tens, just check if in this group of chosen numbers there are all the ones that were drawn. You can still win prizes by partially correcting the result: five or four numbers.

Deadline – All contest winners must redeem the amount within 90 calendar days.

How to receive the award? At Caixa agencies presenting the RG, CPF and the winning ticket, winners can withdraw any amount. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, winners can also receive at lottery outlets, according to Caixa.

How to receive the betting prize online? Bets registered on Caixa’s electronic channels (application or website), in addition to the aforementioned options, the lucky winners of the Mega-Sena Wednesday may transfer the amount to a Mercado Pago account.

To follow the live broadcast of the contest, players can access Caixa’s Youtube channel or Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook. It is still possible to watch the draw of the Mega-Sena result on Saturday on Rede TV channel.