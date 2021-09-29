Results of Quina contest 5669 today, Tuesday (9/28/21)

The draw for the result of Quina 5669 will be announced from 8 pm this Tuesday, September 28th. The prize is estimated at R$5.5 million and the draw takes place in São Paulo.

Quina 5669 Results

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 11-40-58-71-78.

corner winner

How to play the lottery

The player needs to choose from five to 15 numbers from the wheel to enter the draw and hit the Quina result. The choice of dozens can be made manually or through the Little surprise – when the system selects the numbers.

There is also the stubborn, option to compete for three, six, 12, 18 or even 24 consecutive contests. Quina’s single bet, with five numbers, costs R$2.00. The draws for the modality are from Monday to Saturday, at 20h.

The chance of hitting the result of Quina 5669 with the five tens simple bet is one in over 24 million. But if the bet has more numbers, for example a game with 15 tens, the chance of winning is one in 8,005 thousand.

next draw – The next draw is scheduled for this Wednesday, September 29, at 20:00. Bets can be placed up to 7pm.