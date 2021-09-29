return of the public is approved in Serie A, but Bahia x Ceará will be postponed

Last Tuesday (9/28), a meeting between most of the country’s soccer teams and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) approved the back from the audience for Serie A games in Brasileirão. With the absence of representatives from Flamengo and only Athletico-PR being against the return, some teams still need release in their respective states and capitals.

It was decided, at the meeting, that the match between Bahia x Ceará, which would take place next Saturday (10/02), should be postponed. Of the 20 clubs, the Esquadrão de Aço is the only one that does not have the clearance for fans in the stadium. The match between Santos x Fluminense would also take place this weekend and was postponed.

In the case of this last game, the team from Baixada Santista awaits the release of the governor of São Paulo, João Dória (PSDB-SP), which will take effect on Monday (10/04). Palmeiras, which qualified last Tuesday night (9/28) for the final of the Libertadores after a draw against Atlético-MG, I didn’t want to postpone next Sunday’s match (3rd).

The team will play at Allianz Parque against Juventude, even without fans. Red Bull Bragantino, which faces Corinthians for the 24th round of the Brasileirão, will also play without the audience. The game between the two teams is scheduled to take place in Bragança Paulista, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, on Saturday (10/02).

The interim president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, told the press that all health safety protocols will be maintained when fans return to the stadiums. Since the first meeting between the CBF and the clubs, it was agreed that each team would plead with the city halls and governments for release.

Bahia, however, had the request denied by the governor of Bahia Rui Costa, being, therefore, the only one not to get it. The governor stated that the increase in the cases of COVID-19 in the state made the release impossible. It was also informed by the club that, in ten days, a new evaluation would be made.