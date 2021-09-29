Richthofen case: find out if Suzane and the Cravinhos brothers made money for the films – Zoeira

Since the release of the two movies about the murder of the parents of Suzane von Richthofen last Friday (24), research on the case gained new national repercussion. Among the spectators’ doubts is whether those responsible for the crime received money for the features.

In an interview with UOL portal, Raphael Montes, one of the screenwriters who signed the project with criminologist Ilana Casoy, confirmed that neither Suzane nor the brothers Cristian and Daniel Cravinhos earned any money from the portrayal of the story on the screen.

This happens, according to the screenwriter, because the productions were completely based on the records of the process and, as the case became public, no authorization or contact with those involved was necessary.

The three that appear in the movies ‘The Girl Who Killed Her Parents’ and ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’, were convicted in 2006 for the murder of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, in 2002, in São Paulo.

Suzane, daughter of Manfred and Marísia, was sentenced to 39 years for the crime

Later that year, they were sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison in a closed regime. However, Daniel left prison in 2018, after authorization from the Court to serve his sentence in freedom. Brother Cristian, on the other hand, went to the semi-open regime in 2017, but returned to jail under a conviction of corruption.

Suzane, daughter of Manfred and Marísia, has been working in a semi-open regime since 2015. Recently, in a court decision, she obtained the right to attend college. drugstore at a university in Taubaté, in São Paulo.