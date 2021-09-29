Rico Melquiades makes fun of Tiago after taking the vote

Target of votes from the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades was surprised by Tiago Piquilo’s vote and countered saying that the singer is so random in the game that it doesn’t make sense to be on the reality show.
Called by Adriane Galisteu to vote, Tiago Piquilo tried to give a name, but pointed to Rico Melquiades and declared that the choice was due to the pawn’s fights with the other participants.
Forgive me. I have nothing against this guy. He’s super nice. I have no reason yet, but that’s what I see in others.
Quite outspoken, Rico did not hide his surprise with the pawn’s vote, he also declared that he had a feeling of affection for his colleague in confinement and even claimed not to know the reason for the artist’s presence in “A Fazenda 2021”.
I like him a lot, but I think Tiago isn’t in the game. He votes randomly, he doesn’t know who to vote for, he doesn’t take a position, he doesn’t have the courage to vote for a game or game to eliminate in here. He’s a person I like a lot, I want to be friends with him out there, but he’s not in the game. He’s not in the game. He votes randomly, but I’m here to receive the vote. I don’t know what he came here to do on the show.
Tiago Piquilo was visibly uncomfortable with Rico’s mockery, but avoided hitting and kept mumbling: ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,’ he finished.
