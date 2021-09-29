Rio releases booster vaccination for those aged 60 or over and took the 2nd dose until March 31 | Rio de Janeiro

People aged 60 and over who took the second dose of Covid vaccine by March 31 , in the river, can receive the booster dose at any time.. This is what announced this Tuesday (28), on a social network, the Municipal Health Department.

In addition, the folder reported that the age booster dose schedule remains in force, as well as the application of the second dose and vaccination of the first dose for people aged 12 years and over who have not yet been vaccinated.

2nd dose of Pfizer in advance

Also on Tuesday (28), SMS reported that it has shortened the interval of the second dose of Pfizer for people with 50 years or more. Before, it was necessary to wait 90 days; now, 21 days are enough.

The information was given by Mayor Eduardo Paes through a social network.

“We are anticipating the second dose of Pfizer for all people over 40 to 21 days. Just look for a unit and get vaccinated. It’s already valid in the afternoon! Let’s vaccinate!”, he wrote.

To receive the second dose, it is necessary to present original identification document with photo, CPF number and proof of the first dose.