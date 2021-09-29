Rival Fla reiterates that he will not participate in meetings with clubs around the public

Unlike other clubs competing in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo informed, in an official statement, that it will not participate in the Technical Council meeting of the competition at 15:00 on Tuesday. Participants will debate the possibility of the public returning to the stadiums in the competition matches.

According to the rival, it follows the understanding that neither the CBF nor the collegiate clubs is responsible for the decision to open the gates in games as long as there is authorization from the local entities to do so.

In Rio de Janeiro, there is already authorization from the City Hall for this to occur. In Serie B, Vasco and Botafogo had audiences in their stadiums. Flamengo also played in the Copa do Brasil.

Regarding the Brazilian, the rubro-negro club has an injunction from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to promote matches with fans. The same was suspended by the vice president of the body until the Technical Council meeting was held. Soon, it will have value from Wednesday.

At the moment, it is known that most clubs already want the public to return to the stadium, with reduced capacity and preventive measures against the proliferation of Covid-19. The bottleneck in this regard is found in Bahia, since the state government, due to the increase in cases of coronavirus, has not allowed the holding of matches with fans.

On Sunday, the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, posted in his Instagram stories the participation in a meeting in which he debated precisely the return of the public to the games.