Rival of Botafogo, Vitória is in crisis off the field, is in Z4 of Serie B and has important embezzlement

The twenty-seventh of 38 chapters. This Wednesday, the Botafogo travels to Salvador to face Vitória no Barradão, at 21:30, in a match valid for the 27th round of the Series B of Brasileirão. Alvinegro arrives as the vice-leader competition and can increase the distance to 5th place.

Vitória, on the other hand, lives practically the opposite situation. The team goes through bad times on and off the field – mainly. President Paulo Carneiro has been out of office since the beginning of the month for reckless management. In addition, the club also lives with back wages.

The situation in the Brazilian Championship is just as difficult. Vitória has 18 goals scored in 26 games – the third worst in Serie B – and has gone three games without breaking the net. Who better explains the moment experienced by the team is Marcello Góis, Leão’s sectorist at “Rádio Metrópole FM”.

– Vitória arrives at a difficult time. There are four games without a win and 12 rounds in the relegation zone. Political crisis due to the removal of President Paulo Carneiro, back wages due to bad management. The reflection of this is that Vitória has been fighting to flee the Z4 since 2019, when it fell from A to B – he said, in contact with THROW!.

​If the situation is already in a complicated scenario for Vitória, everything tends to become even more difficult for Leão, who will not be able to count on two of the team’s highlights in the 2021 season.

– The team acts in a 4-3-3 alternating to a 4-5-1 without the ball, always varying. The strong point is the midfield, with defensive midfielders Pablo Siles and Fernando Neto, who is suspended. The team sins especially in creation. Another positive point is the forward Marcinho who has been helping since he joined the team – he analyzed.

Marcinho, yes, is the striker hired by Botafogo at the beginning of the season and that, no space at Alvinegro, was loaned to Vitória. At the new club, the player scored two goals and provided an assist. For the confrontation, he will not be able to act because he is suspended.

– Marcinho fit the team. Speed, good skill and becomes a relief in quick counterattacks. Yes, it will be missed, as it is a fundamental part of the scheme. It varies from acting on the right and left wing, as well as helping with marking – explained the journalist.

With one of the worst attacks in Serie B, Vitória is the second team that most wasted great chances of scoring goals in the competition: 26 opportunities in all. Botafogo is the first, with 31. The data are from “SofaScore”.