Rooster called: Diego Costa and Keno out and Vargas starts for decision against Palmeiras – Rádio Itatiaia

Atlético is set for the decision against Palmeiras, this Tuesday, at Mineirão, for the return duel in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Forwards Keno and Diego Costa are out of the game. Savarino will be on the bench, while Eduardo Vargas will be the starter.

The alvinegro team is scheduled with Everson; Mariano, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

Diego Costa was unable to recover in time from a discomfort in his left thigh, suffered in the first leg against Palmeiras, in São Paulo. The player underwent imaging exams last week, but Atlético did not release the result and only informed that he was in intensive care.

With a virus, Keno also did not recover in time and had already lost the team against São Paulo, last Saturday (25), at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. The attacker was in Belo Horizonte under treatment.

Savarino, on the other hand, has recovered from an injury to the adductor tendon in his right thigh, which he suffered on September 9 when he was defending the Venezuelan team in the match against Paraguay, in the qualifiers.

In the first leg, in São Paulo, Atlético and Palmeiras drew 0-0. Thus, Galo will need to win by any score this Tuesday, at Mineirão, to qualify for the Libertadores final. On the other hand, São Paulo advances if there is a tie with goals. New equality by 0 to 0 takes the decision to penalties.