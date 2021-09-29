Rooster leaves Libertadores undefeated and has fan recognition

Owner of the best campaign of the group stage, the first Brazilian to eliminate Boca Juniors and River Plate, both from Argentina, in a single edition, and undefeated in the most important club tournament in South America, Atlético-MG dreamed of reaching the decision of the Libertadores, but was stopped by Palmeiras in the middle of Mineirão and, despite the pain, to applause from the more than 18 thousand present at the stadium.

Despite opening the scoring at 7 minutes into the second half, with Chilean Eduardo Vargas, Galo saw Nathan Silva fail and Dudu leave everything the same at Gigante da Pampulha. For the qualified goal, the vacancy ended up with the São Paulo team, led by coach Abel Ferreira. Interestingly, Cuca’s team leaves the competition without having lost a single duel.

In 12 matches played in the current edition, Atlético-MG won seven and, this Tuesday (28), accumulated the fifth and most painful draw. And this time, not even the “I believe” coming from the seats of Mineirão, in the voice of just over 18 thousand fans, made the path towards ‘eternal glory’ be reached, as happened in 2013.

Leader of the Brazilian Championship and semifinalist of the Copa do Brasil, Galo has two opportunities to make an Olympic comeback this season.

From anticipation to goodbye

The anxiety of the Atlético-MG fans for the duel against Palmeiras made many of them arrive early at Mineirão, the stage for the confrontation this Tuesday (28). Just to give you an idea, with more than six hours to go before the decisive confrontation of the Libertadores semifinals, some bars in the region were already starting to receive their first customers.

As happened in the quarterfinals, when Galo faced River-Plate, the traditional Rua do Peixe (meeting point) was the most sought after. At 6 pm, half an hour before the stadium gates opened, many were still drinking the famous “saideira” before heading to the Esplanade.

If even before the ball rolled, the atmosphere was one of confidence in the classification and emotion for the importance of the duel, when Wilmar Roldán gave the opening whistle, what was not lacking was support. After Vargas’ goal, at the beginning of the second stage, Gigante da Pampulha exploded with joy. However, with the Palmeiras draw and the poor football presented in the following minutes, the dream ended one step away from the grand final.

The applause at the end of the match showed that the athlete values ​​the work done at the club during the season.