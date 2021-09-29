Round 6 becomes a trend in social networking for an unusual reason

New Netflix hit, Round 6 quickly became a trend on TikTok. The reason is unusual: social network users are trying to make a cookie that is featured in the series, also known as Dalgona.

In Round 6, one of the challenges for participants in the deadly competition is to make one of these cookies, but it has to be perfect. If the cookie breaks, the participant is eliminated.

Dalgona is a very popular candy in South Korea. It is very common to find it being sold on the streets.

On TikTok, netizens also tried to make this cookie to see if they would be eliminated in Round 6. Check out some videos of the attempts below.

More about Round 6

In Round 6, 456 people are invited to participate in a mysterious survival competition called just the Squid Game.

Participants compete in a series of traditional children’s games – but with deadly twists – and put their lives at risk in pursuit of the 45.6 billion Wons (South Korea’s currency) prize.

The value amounts to approximately 40 million dollars.

Only one of the 465 participants wins the jackpot. In this scenario marked by betrayal, ambition and many dangers, all competitors do everything to secure the prize.

After all, the Squid Game only invites people who really need money, which brings a greater level of desperation to the competition.

Round 6 is available on Netflix.