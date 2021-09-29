1 of 1 Woman wearing mask walks through the center of Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday (28) — Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP Woman wearing mask walks through the center of Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday (28) — Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Russia has recorded another 852 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic. The brand was established amid an outbreak being caused by the delta variant, which is more transmissible than the original strain of the virus.

Fifth worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world, Russia has seen a spike in infections since mid-September. In the last 24 hours, authorities have registered 21,559 more cases of the disease across the country.

Despite the increase, there are few virus-fighting measures in place in Russia, which decreed a six-week lockdown last year.

Moscow officials warned of rising hospital admissions in the capital and said virtually all cases detected in the city were caused by the delta variant.

The Kremlin had set a goal of fully vaccinating 60% of the population by September, but that goal was abandoned in the face of widespread Russian skepticism about vaccines.

So far, only 28% of Russians have received the two doses of immunizers against Covid-19, which have been available in the country since December 2020.

