Samsung Health Receives Update That Adds New Design and More Gender Options

O application Samsung Health received an update that added a new improved interface design, more genre options for users, plus some bug fixes and improvements across the software. According to the website SamMobile, the new version 6.18.8.005 of the app can now be downloaded by users through the Galaxy Store or Play Store, from Google.

In addition to the male and female options, the update adds other gender tags. The app now even presents all user information such as their profile, weekly stats, rewards and other data in one place. Previously, this information was spread across different sections of the software. The update also brings general bug fixes and improvements across the app, according to the company.