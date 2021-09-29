Samsung launches Galaxy M22 in Brazil with 48MP quad camera, 5000mAh battery and more

Samsung had already announced the Galaxy M22 in Europe and now the intermediate smartphone is finally arriving in Brazil.
Among the highlights of the mobile are the 6.4-inch sAMOLED screen with 90Hz, the quad 48 megapixel camera with dedicated sensors for 2MP macro and 8 megapixel wide-angle, and a 2MP sensor for depth detection. The selfie camera is 13 megapixels.
Continuing with the specs we still find a Helio G80 processor with 8 cores at 2.0GHz accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.
Samsung
28 Sep
Samsung
28 Sep
Galaxy M22 also has a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, the box kit contains a USB-A to USB-C cable with 15W adapter. The set is completed by NFC, 3.5mm P2 port and Android 11 system with One UI interface.
Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications
- 6.4-inch Super sAMOLED screen with HD+ resolution
- Drop notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio G80 Platform
- 4 GB RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- Main lens with 48 MP f/2.0 sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 8 MP f/2.2 sensor
- Macro lens with 2MP f/2.4 sensor
- Depth lens with 2MP f/2.4 sensor
- USB-C connection, digital reader on the side, P2 and NFC port
- 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- Android 11 running under the One UI interface
Availability and price
The Galaxy M22 is arriving in Brazil today (29) with a suggested price of R$ 1,799 at the official Samsung store and e-commerce partners in 3 colors: blue, white and black.
More about Samsung
(Updated September 29, 2021, at 00:06)