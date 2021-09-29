Samsung launches Galaxy M22 in Brazil with 48MP quad camera, 5000mAh battery and more

Samsung had already announced the Galaxy M22 in Europe and now the intermediate smartphone is finally arriving in Brazil.

Among the highlights of the mobile are the 6.4-inch sAMOLED screen with 90Hz, the quad 48 megapixel camera with dedicated sensors for 2MP macro and 8 megapixel wide-angle, and a 2MP sensor for depth detection. The selfie camera is 13 megapixels.