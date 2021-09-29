Santos accepts the CBF’s suggestion, “wait for fans” and postpones the match against Fluminense

Santos accepted a suggestion from the CBF and postponed the game against Fluminense, previously scheduled for this Sunday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will take place between October 20th and 27th.

The Technical Council of Brazilian Serie A clubs decided, after a meeting this Tuesday, for the return of the public in the next round of the Brasileirão. Without permission to send games with public in their state, Bahia had the game against Ceará postponed. Only Athletico voted against. And Flamengo, with an injunction in its favor to have an audience at Maracanã, did not participate in the meeting.

The State of São Paulo does not allow public this weekend. Thus, the CBF suggested to the clubs that they postpone the matches. According to the calculation of the Sports Gazette, Palmeiras (which faces Juventude) and Red Bull Bragantino (which faces Corinthians) feared for a deficit and agreed to play without fans.

Santos, on the other hand, agreed to postpone the game against Fluminense. Peixe prefers to play with his fans and will only return to the field to face São Paulo on October 7, at Morumbi.

Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Chapecoense and Grêmio will have their fans already in this round 23. Bragantino and Palmeiras will play without an audience. Bahia and Santos postponed their games.

See confirmed 23rd round games:

Cuiabá x America-MG

Fortaleza x Atlético-GO

Bahia x Ceará (postponed)

Bragantino x Corinthians (without audience)

Atlético-MG x International

Flemish x Athletic

Chapecoense x São Paulo

Palm Trees x Youth (without audience)

Santos x Fluminense (postponed)

Guild x Sport

