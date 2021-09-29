Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 appears in European store weeks before launch

Portuguese e-commerce announces the board, which is only scheduled for mid-October.

A Portuguese hardware sales site announced ahead of time the Pulse Radeon RX6600 (Not XT), produced by Sapphire, in your catalogue. The page has already gone down, but it gave VideoCardz staff time to take screenshots of the ad. The board is scheduled to be released on October 13 this year.

In the ad the sign was listed for about 590 euros with local taxes (R$ 3726.09 in direct conversion). Remembering that the official launch price of the Radeon RX 6600 XT version, for the European market, was 369 euros (R$ 2329.91 in direct conversion). We can expect something just below this value. For comparison purposes, the RTX 3060, its “competitor” had an official price of 329 euros (R$ 2077.35 in direct conversion) at launch. It remains to be seen how it will behave in the market.

The reference price will not be reflected at this time of the semiconductor and scalpers crisis.

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX6600 (11310-01-20G), uses a smaller version of the AMD Navi 23 chip, with 28 Computational Units (CUs), 1792 stream processors (SPs), 32MB of Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 128-bit bus. The ad did not provide GPU operating frequencies. Occupying two slots, a standard cooler system with two fans. It also comes with three Display Port 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0 output, powered by an 8-pin PCIe connector.



Here at Adrenaline we analyzed the PowerColor Red Devil RX 6600 XT, its older sister, which has 32 Computacioanis Units, so you can expect a performance slightly below the RX6600 (Not XT), with its 28 Computacioanis Units. Keep an eye on Adrenaline for review of the Radeon RX6600 in the future.

