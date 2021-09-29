Search elect best areas in the world; see Brazilian position

Skytrax, an aviation market analysis consultancy, this week released the list of the best airlines in the world, crowning Qatar Airlines in first place.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are chosen by votes from travelers. The survey took place from September 2019 to July 2021. Participants were asked about the performance and quality of more than 350 global airlines – including two from Brazil.

Behind Qatar Airlines was Singapore Airlines and then Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways. This is the sixth time Qatar Airways has won the Skytrax top prize.

In addition to being selected as the best airline, Qatar Airlines also won the titles of Best Business Class in the World, Best Business Class Seat in the World, Best Airline in the Middle East, Best Air Room in Business Class in the World and Best Meal on Board of the Business Class.

“We never abandon our loyal customers when they need us most. We continue to fly to get people home and implement stringent biosecurity measures to provide strong security for travelers, while continuing to innovate to ensure we can be the airline preferred by millions of passengers around the world,” Akbar Al Baker’s chief executive said in a statement.

The list of best airlines continued with Emirates in fourth, Japan Airlines in fifth, Cathay Pacific in sixth, EVA Air in seventh, Qantas Airways in eighth, Hainan Airlines in ninth and finally, in tenth, Air France.

Performance of Brazilian women

Latam, whose headquarters are in Brazil, made the list in 45th place and stood out in the regional ranking, earning the title of best company in South America.

In the global list, the Brazilian Azul appears in the 47th position and the second place in the regional list.

Gol appears only in regional, occupying the 8th place, behind JetSmart, Avianca, Sky Airline, Aerolineas Argentinas and Easyfly, respectively.