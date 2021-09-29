See how the Champions’ historic zebra was

In the meeting of the greatest champion of the Champions League against the “newcomer” of the group stage, an unbelievable upset: Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Sheriff, this afternoon. The Moldovan team surprised, held the pressure of the meringues and achieved a historic victory in the middle of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Midfielder Thill was responsible for noting the winning goal and writing one of the most incredible pages in the history of the Sheriff and Champions. Yakhshiboev opened the scoring for the Moldovan team, and Benzema, after a penalty suffered by Vinicius Jr., scored for Real, who submitted 31 times in the match. It is the first time after 18 eliminations in the preliminaries that the Sheriff is playing in the group stage of the Champions League.

With the result, Sheriff surprises by leading the Group D of Champions, with six points. Real, with three, is the second. Earlier, Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan drew in the other game of the group.

In the next round, Real faces Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, while Sheriff visits Inter Milan, in Italy. The games are scheduled for October 19th.

Sheriff takes the lead with Brazilian assistance

The expectation was for a calm victory for Real Madrid, but the plot was not quite like that. A move surprised the Santiago Bernabéu in the 24th minute of the first half: the Brazilian Cristiano received it on the left side and made a perfect cross for Yakhshiboev to head in. So the Sheriff opened the scoreboard in Madrid.

Real, as expected, went all out in search of a draw. But there was an obstacle called Athanasiadis in the way. The goalkeeper, on an inspired day, made great saves and held the Moldovan team’s lead until half-time. On the way to the locker room, part of the Real Madrid fans booed the team.

Vini Jr. suffers a penalty, and Benzema draws

Benzema, with a penalty, scored for Real Madrid against Sheriff, in the Champions League Image: AFP

It was only 19 minutes into the second half that Real Madrid managed to draw. And thanks to a beautiful individual play by Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian went over two markers and ended up knocked down in the area. After consulting the VAR, the arbitration awarded the penalty.

The person responsible for the collection was Benzema. The Frenchman kicked hard, in the right corner, to equalize.

Sheriff makes history at the end and wins

After the tie, it seemed just a matter of time until Real’s comeback. But again the Sheriff surprised the Bernabéu. At 44 minutes into the second half, the midfielder Thill sent a beautiful shot to the right angle of Courtois and guaranteed the historic victory to the Moldovan team with a great goal.