See the 11 news that will move your pocket and Brazil

by

Wall Street NYSE Markets
Stay on top of the main issues that move global mechados (Image: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Hi, reader.

We selected the main news that impact the day.

Check out:


1 – 3 stocks to have a chance of earning more than 3.5% on this Wednesday’s stock exchange correction
Read more “

2 – Pre-market: Get up, shake off the dust and come back up
Read more “

3 – AES Brasil shares sell for R$ 12 each in a restricted offer
Read more “

4 – Ibovespa: to reverse the decline, Brasília must help, analysts say
Read more “

5 – Locaweb shareholders must decide on the incorporation of Social Miner
Read more “

6 – How the Free Market (MELI34) overthrew Vale (VALE3) and became the most valuable company in LA
Read more “

7 – PetroRecôncavo: production in the industrial asset unit in Guamaré has a planned stoppage
Read more “

8 – Petrobras sells additional 5% stake in Búzios for $2.08 billion to Chinese CNOOC
Read more “

9 – M. Dias Branco buys the fit food company, Latinex, for up to R$272 million
Read more “

10 – Dividends and interest on equity: B3 reduces the amount to be distributed per share; payment will be next week
Read more “

11 – Asia: China’s stocks close down amid energy crisis
Read more “