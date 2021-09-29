See the 11 news that will move your pocket and Brazil

Hi, reader.
We selected the main news that impact the day.
Check out:
1 – 3 stocks to have a chance of earning more than 3.5% on this Wednesday’s stock exchange correction
Read more “
2 – Pre-market: Get up, shake off the dust and come back up
Read more “
3 – AES Brasil shares sell for R$ 12 each in a restricted offer
Read more “
4 – Ibovespa: to reverse the decline, Brasília must help, analysts say
Read more “
5 – Locaweb shareholders must decide on the incorporation of Social Miner
Read more “
6 – How the Free Market (MELI34) overthrew Vale (VALE3) and became the most valuable company in LA
Read more “
7 – PetroRecôncavo: production in the industrial asset unit in Guamaré has a planned stoppage
Read more “
8 – Petrobras sells additional 5% stake in Búzios for $2.08 billion to Chinese CNOOC
Read more “
9 – M. Dias Branco buys the fit food company, Latinex, for up to R$272 million
Read more “
10 – Dividends and interest on equity: B3 reduces the amount to be distributed per share; payment will be next week
Read more “
11 – Asia: China’s stocks close down amid energy crisis
Read more “