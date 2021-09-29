See why Real Madrid’s loss to Sheriff is perhaps the biggest upset in Champions League history

After being defeated in the Champions League, in the middle of the Santiago Bernabéu this Tuesday, the Real Madrid was the victim of one of the biggest upsets in history when he lost 2-1 to the Sheriff Tiraspol, from Moldova, by group D.

Biggest Champions League winner with 13 titles, Real faced a rookie, who has a much smaller investment than the Spaniards. Through the numbers, it is possible to explain why so much difference between the two rivals on Tuesday.

Starting with the value of the Real Madrid squad, which is 64 times more expensive than the Sheriff’s: 793.5 million euros (BRL 4.9 billion in current figures) for the Spaniards, against “only” 12.38 million from euros (R$77.3 million) from Moldovans.

In terms of investment in reinforcements for the 2021/22 season, the difference is also big. Despite having signed David Alaba free of charge, Real brought midfielder Eduardo Cavaminga along with Rennes for €31 million (R$193.7 million), at the end of the transfer window.

The Sheriff, in turn, brought in most of his reinforcements at zero cost. Greek goalkeeper Georgios Athanasiadis was the only signing the club has paid for, disbursing 250,000 euros (R$1.5 million) to AEK Atenas for his loan.

Also in relation to the most expensive player in the squad, the Madrid club also surpasses the Sheriff with leftovers. According to the specialized website “Transfermarkt”, defensive midfielder Casemiro is the most valuable of the Real Madrid squad, with a market value of around 70 million euros (R$ 437.5 million). The Moldovan striker is 27-year-old striker Frank Castañeda, who is worth 1 million euros (R$ 6.25 million).

Even before the ball rolled, the “Caesars sportsbook”, a bookmaker in Las Vegas, treated the Sheriff like a giant underdog, with a price of +2700.

In other words, if someone bet US$ 100 (R$ 540) on the team’s victory this Tuesday, they pocketed US$ 2700 (R$ 14.5 thousand).