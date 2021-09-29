Serasa tool allows you to increase the score quickly; see how

Looking for a credit card, loan or financing but not getting approval from financial institutions? The likely cause of this is a very low ‘score’.

The score is a score that reflects how likely you are to pay your bills on time in the next 12 months. In the market, this score can act as a “thermometer” for companies that grant credit.

In other words, the score can help these companies to decide whether to release credit cards, loans and financing for you, for example, always in accordance with their internal policies. In addition, increasing your score can help you get lower interest rates to apply for a loan or even fulfill your dream of financing a house or a car.

For some time now, Serasa – a database that gathers information from people who have debts with financial institutions – has allowed consumers to consult the score for free on its website. Now, a new tool, launched at the end of last year and called ‘Score Turbo’, lets you know how much your score can increase if you manage to pay off a debt.

Through selected offers in Serasa Limpa Nome, consumers receive incentives to keep the Positive Register active and monitor their Serasa Score score. By closing a “charged deal” and paying the offer, it is possible to increase the score by up to 30 points and, with that, get lower interest rates or even get a loan.

Serasa explains that each debt receives turbo points differently: “It is possible that you pay a debt and receive 20 points for it. However, you may also receive 30 points for the payment of another debt. This variation will depend, among other factors, on your Score range at that moment.”

Be aware that it is also possible to lose points earned with the Serasa Score Turbo. This will happen in three situations: when you do not pay all your debts; when you break the agreement made with the creditor; or when acquiring new debt.

Serasa’s Turbo Score points are related to the payment of debts through Serasa Limpa Nome. If you have lost the points acquired, and this happened because of a breach of agreement or indebtedness, negotiate the debt again, always through Serasa Limpa Nome. That way your score will increase again.

The following table shows the score ranges and their respective risk of late payments:

How to use Serasa Score Turbo

Click on here or access www.serasa.com.br/score/turbo. Check your debts for free at Serasa Limpa Nome. Check if there are any Turbo offers available for you. Select the offer you want, close and pay the deal without delay. Keep your Positive Register always active.

If you prefer, download Serasa’s app from mobile app stores (Google Play or Apple Store).