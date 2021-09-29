Sérgio Loroza vents about racism and poverty

Singer and actor Sérgio Loroza gave a strong and reflective speech today at “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” when talking about the fantasy used in the reality “The Masked Singer”.

Eliminated yesterday after being unmasked, Loroza said he was an “Afronaut” — because of his new music with the same name — and was thrilled to demand equality in Brazil.

Historically, the country enslaved black people for over 300 years and did not make any kind of repair or insertion of the black population after abolition. The reflexes are seen to this day, as the risk of dying from covid-19 is significantly higher for black men and white and black women than for white men, according to a group of researchers that analyzed official statistics on Brazilians killed last year.

Thanks to ‘The Masked Singer’, I’m the ‘afronaut’. This ‘response’ fell in my lap along with the art. I always wanted to get on stage and say ‘to be or not to be’, but the social ‘response’ also came, I can’t disappoint these guys. When we say ‘it’s us’, it’s ‘come with us’. Even those who aren’t us can be us when they join our war. We need a nicer world, after the pandemic we have to choose the type of society we want. We need a little more, 56%, to be representative. Sergio Loroza

Yesterday, Loroza sang the song “Ghetto” by Iza, a black pop singer.

He recalled intersectionality, a term studied by sociologist Patricia Hill Collins who analyzes how power relations cross gender, race, color and class in a unified way.

The singer stated that equality must pass through social agendas and in such a way that people are allied with one another, as in the case of anti-racism.

Equity is the word, it is what must be done for the good of humanity. While I am in my struggle as a black person, I have to be on the side of women, the LGBTQIA+, who are vulnerable in society. Who is bad, needs more attention, this is the moment. This plebiscitary parade that we are going through, one thing or another, has many millions of things. But there are times when it’s a second round and you have to choose and I’m happy to be next to Sidney Magal, by Sandra de Sá. It’s entertainment that when it’s filled with good things, you reach people’s hearts. That’s why it was cool to sing ‘Ghetto’ by IZA. Long live the ghetto. Sergio Loroza

Sérgio Loroza gets emotional at ‘Encontro com Fátima Bernardes’ Image: Playback/TV Globo

Loroza also pointed to the risk of an empty representation that does not bring social change to the black community.

He even countered those who insist that racism does not exist because “we are all the same”, a phrase that ignores the past of slavery and the social inequalities in Brazil reflected in unemployment, economy and access to education data.

There is the big trap of the ego: sometimes, when you occupy a place of power, you are tempted to find yourself the last cookie in the package. This is not my wish, my wish is to go to places of power and see my peers more. Being an artist, I see very little of ours in places. It’s no longer possible to pretend that we don’t see it anymore. There’s the speech that we’re all the same, stop it. But we didn’t create apartheid. We want this access up there to inspire that it’s down there, for those who want to revolutionize. Sergio Loroza