Series surpasses The Witcher and Stranger Things and becomes the most viewed on Netflix

At a conference, Netflix reveals that Bridgerton is the most viewed series on the platform. The service released a ranking with the amount of hours viewed, with the drama at the top surpassing The Witcher, Stranger Things and La Casa de Papel.

In fairness, the ranking is separated by seasons and calculates data for the first 28 days after release. Thus, some series appear more than once in the Top 10, as is the case with Stranger Things, for example.

Netflix also released a second ranking, previously known, based on the number of accounts that saw the series. In this second list, Bridgerton also appears in the lead.

Check out the list of the most watched series (or seasons) on Netflix below. After this ranking, there is the list with the most viewed titles by number of subscriptions.

1 – Bridgerton

Period drama Bridgerton comes in at number one with 625 million hours viewed. It’s not hard to imagine why he made Netflix renew the show as early as season four.

2 – La Casa de Papel: Season 4

Netflix proved right by renewing the Spanish series after the original end in season two. The fourth year of La Casa de Papel was seen 619 million hours.

3 – Stranger Things: Season 3

Stranger Things managed to increase its own success. The third season reaches 582 million hours watched.

4 – The Witcher

The first season of the series with Henry Cavill got 541 million hours watched. For some time, because of the ranking of the number of accounts that watch a series, The Witcher was considered the most popular on Netflix.

5 – 13 Reasons Why: Season 2

After drawing attention with the first year, 13 Reasons Why got 496 million hours watched. Final seasons do not appear in the rankings, which may explain the cancellation of the drama.

6 – 13 Reasons Why: Season 1

The first season of 13 Reasons Why garnered 476 million viewing hours. The episodes highlighted the performance of Katherine Langford.

7 – You: Season 2

After being bought by Netflix in season one, You proved to be a successful acquisition. The second year has 457 million hours watched.

8 – Stranger Things: Season 2

Eleven’s series continued to grow from year one. In season two, Netflix records 427 million hours viewed.

9 – La Casa de Papel: Season 3

The first season produced by Netflix is ​​still in the Top 10 most viewed series (or seasons). The mark reached is 426 million hours.

10 – Ginny & Georgia

The mother and daughter drama is one of the surprises of 2021. The ranking makes clear the success of Ginny & Georgia, with 381 million hours watched.

Ranking by Netflix Accounts

The image above was taken by journalist Peter Kafka and brings a better-known ranking: that of views by subscriptions during the first 28 days of release.

In this case, the list appears as an update, as much of this data was known. In it is confirmation that Bridgerton and Lupine become the most popular series of the service with The Witcher.

In addition, Sex/Life, Emily in Paris, The Queen’s Gambit and Sweet Tooth enter the Top 10. Like Mafia of the Tigers, they are all 2020 releases.