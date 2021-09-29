Sexual harassment: understand what the law says, which turned three | Policy

The law that made sexual harassment a crime – and also the disclosure of a rape scene, a sex scene or pornography – completed three years on Friday (24). Sanctioned in September 2018, the text refers to:

sexual harassment – the libidinous act performed against someone, and without authorization, in order to satisfy one’s own desire or that of a third party;

– the libidinous act performed against someone, and without authorization, in order to satisfy one’s own desire or that of a third party; and disclosure of rape scene, sex scene or pornography – it is the disclosure, by any means, video and photo of sex or nudity or pornography scenes without the victim’s consent, in addition to the disclosure of rape scenes.

The penalty provided is from one to five years in prison.

In March 2019, g1 reported the occurrence of arrests for sexual harassment in what was the first carnival after the law came into force. Another report, published this Friday, reported that allegations of sexual harassment grew 15% in Greater São Paulo between January and August 2021.

See below for questions and answers about the sexual harassment law:

The law characterizes as a crime of sexual harassment the performance of a libidinous act in the presence of someone and without their consent, such as inappropriate touching or “stolen” kisses, for example.

The text specifies the crime as follows: “Practicing against someone and without their consent a libidinous act with the objective of satisfying one’s lust or that of a third party”.

Sexual harassment differs from sexual harassment, which is based on a relationship of hierarchy and subordination between the victim and the aggressor.

What is sexual harassment?

Some of the most common cases are abuse suffered by women in public transport, such as buses and subways.

The bill gained momentum – and was approved – after reverberating cases of men who masturbated and ejaculated on women on buses. One of the most resonant episodes took place in São Paulo, in 2017.

Before the law was passed, cases such as these were considered criminal misdemeanors, with a fine. Now, those who practice cases classified as sexual harassment could face 1 to 5 years in prison.

What does the law say about disclosing rape, sex or pornography?

Law 13,718 also made it a crime to “disclose a rape scene or a vulnerable rape scene, a sex scene or a pornography scene.”