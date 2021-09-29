Shakhtar and Inter Milan draw and remain goalless in Champions League | Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan drew 0-0 this Tuesday in Kiev, for the second round of Group D of the UEFA Champions League. The two teams, defeated on their debut by Sheriff and Real Madrid, respectively, are still goalless in the competition.

1 of 1 Brazilian Tetê tries to escape Bastoni’s marking in Shakhtar’s draw with Inter Milan — Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Brazilian Tetê tries to get away from Bastoni’s marking in Shakhtar’s draw with Inter Milan — Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP

The goal, by the way, seems to be the great opponent of this confrontation. Last season, Shakhtar and Inter Milan were also in the same bracket in the Champions League, and the two clashes ended in a 0-0 draw.

With the result, both teams already know that they will finish the round at the bottom of the bracket, regardless of the result of Real Madrid x Sheriff, also on Tuesday. In the next round, on October 19, Shakhtar will host Real, while Inter Milan will play Sheriff, also at home.

Check out the full standings of the Champions League

Shakhtar lost forward Lassina Traoré after just nine minutes, with a serious injury suffered in a ball dispute with full-back Dumfries, who fell involuntarily on the leg of the Burkina Faso player. With the Brazilian Tetê in place of Traoré, the Ukrainian team sought more the attack in the first stage, but did not put pressure on Inter Milan.