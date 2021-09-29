Sheriff makes fun of Real Madrid with controversial image after victory and generates buzz on social media

the surprising Sheriff’s victory over Real Madrid, this Tuesday, at the Santiago Bernabéu, by Champions League, made the Moldovan team go crazy on their social networks.

Right after the game, the visiting team’s official account posted a controversial image on their account on Instagram, which generated a great buzz on social networks.

In desire, the shield of sheriff appears wearing the crown, the famous symbol that stands out on the giant’s shield meringue.

“No comment”, wrote the Moldovan team, also using emojis of crowns.

See the image below:

O post generated a huge amount of reactions, with many messages of support to the team from the city of Tiraspol, but also several insults made by Madrid fans, who saw the assembly as disrespectful for the fact of disrespecting a sign of the team. white.

The image used by the Sheriff also caught the attention of the Spanish sports newspaper Brand.

“The Moldovan club achieved a historic victory at the Santiago Bernabéu and celebrated with intensity, both on and off the pitch,” he wrote.

“The team published a very controversial image on their social networks, arousing the laughter of many and the criticism of many others”, he pointed out.

So far, the post has generated nearly 80,000 likes and almost 7,000 comments.