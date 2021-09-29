Sheriff’s hero against Real Madrid, Thill has a Champions League dream tattooed on his leg | Champions League

Sebastien Thill is not going to sleep on Tuesday. Author of the goal that defined the Sheriff’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Champions League, the midfielder lived the peak of his career. And proof of that is marked on your leg.

Thill, 27, has his Champions dream tattooed on his left leg. The image is him, with his shirt 31, a flag of Luxembourg, his native country, and, in a little balloon that indicates a dream, Orelhuda. The Champions Cup.

“It’s the best and most important goal of my career. Absolutely,” he said after the game.

+ See the Champions League table

1 of 1 Author of the Sheriff’s winning goal over Real Madrid, Sebastien Thill has a tattoo dreaming of the Champions League — Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Author of the Sheriff’s winning goal over Real Madrid, Sebastien Thill has a tattoo dreaming of the Champions League — Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Thill landed a beautiful left-handed kick into Courtois’ right angle in the final minutes of the game at the Bernabéu and defined the victory for the Sheriff, who leads Group D. He also made history for being the first Luxembourg player to score a goal in a Champions League match from the group stage.

– We are very happy today. We played a very good game. The team was so brave with the way we played and luckily I managed to score a great goal. Let’s go game by game. We have a difficult group, and we will give everything in the other games – declared Till, after the match.

Sheriff is the first team from Moldova to participate in the group stage of the Champions League. And now he leads Group D, with six points in the victories over Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid. The next match is at San Siro, against Inter Milan, on the 19th. Another opportunity to surprise.